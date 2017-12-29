[UPDATE] Sir Lowry's Pass fire contained

Western Cape's December road death toll at 139
A vegetation fire broke out earlier on Friday morning, forcing the closure of the pass in both directions.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have contained a blaze along Sir Lowry's Pass.
The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service's spokesperson Theo Layne says: “We stood down the helicopters and the ground crews are now just carrying out optimal operations. We are also in the process of reopening a section of Sir Lowry’s Pass.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
