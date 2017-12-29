Umalusi gives green light for #MatricResults2017
However, Umalusi says some incident of dishonesty and irregularities are being investigated.
JOHANNESBURG - Education body Umalusi council has approved the 2017 matric results, saying the results have been unaffected by any leaked papers.
However, some incident of dishonesty and irregularities are being investigated.
But it says overall there was an improvement in the quality of question papers, with standardisation and mark adjustments not needed for many subjects.
"It is pleasing to see that there is a steady upward trend in the marks of subjects such as Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, Physical Science and Life Science," the statement read.
The council's CEO Mafu Rakometsi says the quality of the papers set by the department met the required standard.
“We are approving the release of the matric results of 2017, saying the process that the Department of Basic Education has run is credible.”
