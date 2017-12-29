Umalusi celebrates leak-free 217 matric exams

The Department of Basic Education was in 2016 hit by the leaking of a Maths paper in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi says while matric exams were not without irregularities in some parts of the country, it’s satisfied and celebrates that there were no paper leaks in 2017.

The Department of Basic Education was in 2016 hit by the leaking of a Maths paper in Limpopo.

In the previous year, two pupils were caught with the second matric Life Sciences paper, just an hour before they were to write their exam.

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said: “We celebrate the fact that in 2017, the Department of Education ran a leak-free examination. It’s been some years now, where every year the system is overtaken by a question of paper leakages. It shows that the department has closed the loophole in their system.”