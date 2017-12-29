Umalusi celebrates leak-free 217 matric exams
The Department of Basic Education was in 2016 hit by the leaking of a Maths paper in Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi says while matric exams were not without irregularities in some parts of the country, it’s satisfied and celebrates that there were no paper leaks in 2017.
The Department of Basic Education was in 2016 hit by the leaking of a Maths paper in Limpopo.
In the previous year, two pupils were caught with the second matric Life Sciences paper, just an hour before they were to write their exam.
Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said: “We celebrate the fact that in 2017, the Department of Education ran a leak-free examination. It’s been some years now, where every year the system is overtaken by a question of paper leakages. It shows that the department has closed the loophole in their system.”
Popular in Local
-
'No winners in ConCourt judgment on Zuma impeachment'
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
ConCourt finds Parly failed to hold Zuma to account
-
Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind bars
-
Rock thrown from overhead bridge kills siblings in KZN
-
[LISTEN] Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.