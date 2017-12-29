UFS language policy ruling ‘contravenes language rights’
AfriForum says it believes the ruling on new language policy at the University of the Free State contravenes language rights and best practices for education.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum says it’s disappointed by the Constitutional Court’s judgment, which upheld the legality of the University of the Free State’s (UFS) decision to drop dual medium Afrikaans and English policy.
It says it believes the ruling contravenes language rights and best practices for education.
The organisation brought the case to the Constitutional Court after the university adopted a new language policy, which saw English as the only medium of instruction.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says that the university council’s approval of the language policy was lawful and constitutionally valid.
AfriForum says the judgment shows that languages of minorities are not protected.
AfriForum’s Alana Bailey says the judgment shows that languages of minorities are not protected.
“Indigenous languages are being marginalised while the colonial English language is being empowered more and more. This ruling proves that minorities are left on their own by government and that if we want to see our language rights realised, we will have to establish our own institutions privately.”
Meanwhile, the Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has welcomed the judgment.
It says the ruling sets a legal precedent establishing official university policy certainty.
HETN says South Africa is a country with 11 official languages and all languages and cultures must be treated equally with respect.
Popular in Local
-
'No winners in ConCourt judgment on Zuma impeachment'
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
ConCourt finds Parly failed to hold Zuma to account
-
Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind bars
-
Rock thrown from overhead bridge kills siblings in KZN
-
[LISTEN] Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.