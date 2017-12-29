Samwu: Plan to increase councillor perks means there is money for pay hikes
JOHANNESBURG - Municipal workers union Samwu says that it will use the South African Local Governmnet Association (Salga)’s plans to increase councillors' perks to demand more money for its workers.
These are some of the perks The Star is reporting Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen has approved as "tools of trade" after negotiations with Salga.
The union says it has also seen a circular addressed to all municipalities around the country about perks which include the provision of uncapped number of bodyguards to councillors after a threat analysis assessment has been conducted into their safety, the provision of bodyguards without threat analysis to all mayors and speakers, R3,400 monthly cellphone allowance for all councillors and the reintroduction of mayoral residences as a housing benefit amongst others.
Samwu spokesperson Papiki Mohale says that if municipalities can afford to splash out on these perks, they can afford the demanded 15% wage increase as well as R10,000 minimum wage for its workers by July 2018.
"That now when we go into the second round of negotiations, we are going to tell Salga that 'the pact that you are intending on extending to councillors means that there is money and that municipal workers can get the money that they have been requesting from you.'"
