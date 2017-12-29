Roodepoort woman recovering after acid attack
JOHANNESBURG - A Roodepoort woman is recovering from severe burn wounds at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto after her husband allegedly threw acid on her before setting her alight.
The man appeared in the Roodepoort magistrates court on Thursday and was released pending an investigation.
He was arrested at his Florida home on Christmas Day shortly after the incident.
Police say that the suspect will appear in court again once they have concluded their investigations.
Spokesperson Walter Spencer: "His wife was taken to Baragwanath Hospital at the burn unit. The court did not put the docket on the roll and it means they did not set a date for trial or a next court case. They sent the docket back for further investigation."
