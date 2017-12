Road closures for Cape Malay Choir, Cape Minstrel parades

Thousands of people are expected to attend the parades.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has released details of the street closures scheduled for the Cape Malay Choir march on 30 December and for the Cape Minstrel parade on 2 January.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the events.

Road closures for the Cape Malay Choir will go into effect between 6pm on 30 December and 4am on 31 December.

The road closures are as follows:

Wale Street between Pentz Street and Adderley Street.

Adderley Street between Wale Street and Strand Street.

Keizergracht/Darling Street between Buitenkant Street and Adderley Street.

Queen Victoria Street between Wale Street and Bloem Street.

Shortmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street.

Hout Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street.

Castle Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street.

Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street.

Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street.

Corporation Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street.

Plein Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street.

Parliament Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street.

Church Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street.

Shortmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street.

Burg Street between Longmarket Street and Wale Street.

Long Street between Church Street and Wale Street.

Loop Street between Church Street and Wale Street.

Bree Street between Church Street and Wale Street.

Rose Street between Wale Street and Strand Street.

Van der Meulen Street between Dorp Street and Wale Street.

Buitenkant Street between Caledon Street and Strand Street.

Road closures for Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade:

The affected roads will be closed from 6am on 2 January 12am on 3 January.

Keizergracht Street between Chapel and Tennant streets.

Darling Street between Tennant and Adderley streets.

Tennant Street between Caledon Street and Sir Lowry Road.

Sir Lowry Road between Darling Street and Tennant Street.

Primrose Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street.

Canterbury Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street.

Harrington Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street.

Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street.

Corporation Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street.

Plein Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street.

Parliament Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street.

Buitenkant Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street.

Castle Street between Strand Street and Darling Street.

Lower Plein Street between Darling Street and Strand Street.

Adderley Street between Wale Street and Strand Street.

Hout Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street.

Shortmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street.

Longmarket Street between Long Street and Parliament Street.

Church Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street.

Wale Street between Adderley Street and Rose Street.

Burg Street between Longmarket Street and Wale Street.

Loop Street between Dorp Street and Church Street.

Bree Street between Church Street and Dorp Street.

Van der Meulen Street between Dorp Street and Wale Street.

Rose Street between Wale Street and Strand Street.

Heiliger Lane/Street between Chiapinni Street and Buitengracht Street.

Church Street between Chiapinni Street and Buitengracht Street.

Longmarket Street between Chiapinni Street and Buitengracht Street.

Shortmarket Street between Chiapinni Street and Buitengracht Street.

Hout Street between Chiapinni Street and Buitengracht Street.

Castle Street between Chiapinni Street and Buitengracht Street.