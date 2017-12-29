R10k reward offered for info on PE cop killer

Constable Caroline Mjandana was gunned down while on duty last week.

CAPE TOWN - Police officers in Port Elizabeth are still on the hunt for person who killed one of their own.

Mjandana will be laid to rest this weekend.

Sheriff of the court in Port Elizabeth north, Lewellyn Sharp, is offering a R10,000 reward for any information that could lead to arrests.

“As a community we appreciate what the South African Police Service is doing. The very same evening that the two SAPS members were shot at, they assisted two of my neighbourhood watch members.”

