R10k reward offered for info on PE cop killer

Western Cape's December road death toll at 139
Local
Constable Caroline Mjandana was gunned down while on duty last week.
CAPE TOWN - Police officers in Port Elizabeth are still on the hunt for person who killed one of their own.
Constable Caroline Mjandana was gunned down while on duty last week.
Mjandana will be laid to rest this weekend.
Sheriff of the court in Port Elizabeth north, Lewellyn Sharp, is offering a R10,000 reward for any information that could lead to arrests.
“As a community we appreciate what the South African Police Service is doing. The very same evening that the two SAPS members were shot at, they assisted two of my neighbourhood watch members.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.