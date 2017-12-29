Prominent CT lawyer implicated in underworld security extortion racket
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, along with the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen and three others appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday on extortion charges.
CAPE TOWN - A prominent Cape Town defence lawyer has been accused of alleged wrongdoing in a case involving suspected underworld figures.
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, along with the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen and three others appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday on extortion charges.
The men were arrested earlier this month and are believed to be part of a faction that's been forcibly taking over the city's nightclub security industry from another group.
While leading evidence in the bail application, Colonel Charl Kinnear told the court that violence at nightclubs across the city escalated following an incident at an auction in Parow in March this year.
He says Colin Booysen and Jacques Cronje, who are two of the accused in the extortion case, arrived at the event where controversial businessman Mark Lifman was also in attendance.
Kinnear says an altercation ensued and a man was robbed off his firearm.
The policeman says they later learnt that the stolen pistol was sent to the offices of top Cape Town defence advocate Pete Mihalik.
He alleges that Mihalik contacted a man who'd previously run a nightclub security company with Lifman, telling him that he'd return the gun to its owner if he was paid R20,000.
The officer says that Brian Wainstein, dubbed the International Steroid King, allegedly paid Mihalik the money and the gun was returned to its owner.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
