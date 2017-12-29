NC police make 260 arrests during Christmas operations

Police say the safer festive season operation plan has been a fruitful initiative.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have made several arrests during the busy Christmas period.

More than 250 suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court on Friday and next week.

Northern Cape police have arrested 260 suspects on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intend to do grievous bodily harm and residential burglary. Other offenses included malicious damage to property, possession of drugs and drunk driving.

More than 198 mandrax tablets, 3,500 units of khat, 4,446 grams of dagga and also 14 dagga plants were confiscated during police operations.

The police’s Mohale Ramatseba says that 366 fines were also issued for various offences ranging from violating the Road Traffic Act and for not having a valid permit.