NC police make 260 arrests during Christmas operations
Police say the safer festive season operation plan has been a fruitful initiative.
CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have made several arrests during the busy Christmas period.
More than 250 suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court on Friday and next week.
Northern Cape police have arrested 260 suspects on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intend to do grievous bodily harm and residential burglary. Other offenses included malicious damage to property, possession of drugs and drunk driving.
More than 198 mandrax tablets, 3,500 units of khat, 4,446 grams of dagga and also 14 dagga plants were confiscated during police operations.
Police say the safer festive season operation plan has been a fruitful initiative.
The police’s Mohale Ramatseba says that 366 fines were also issued for various offences ranging from violating the Road Traffic Act and for not having a valid permit.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.