N3 North closed after crash that killed one person

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

N3 North closed after crash that killed one person

The Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services say one of the light motor vehicles caught fire with the deceased trapped inside.

A truck is seen after an accident on the N3 North that claimed one life and left two others critically injured. Picture: @GTP_Traffstats/Twitter.
A truck is seen after an accident on the N3 North that claimed one life and left two others critically injured. Picture: @GTP_Traffstats/Twitter.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and two others critically injured after three vehicles, including a truck, were involved in a crash on the N3 North before Grey Avenue in Germiston on the East Rand.

The Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services say one of the light motor vehicles caught fire with the deceased trapped inside.

It says they manage to extinguish the blaze and one of the critically injured patients was airlifted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, while the other one was transported to Union Hospital.

The cause of the incident is not known and the road has been closed for traffic.

Emergency service’s William Ntladi said: “The truck driver escaped without any injuries. The whole N3 North has been closed for traffic until the operation is over.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA