N3 North closed after crash that killed one person

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and two others critically injured after three vehicles, including a truck, were involved in a crash on the N3 North before Grey Avenue in Germiston on the East Rand.

The Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services say one of the light motor vehicles caught fire with the deceased trapped inside.

It says they manage to extinguish the blaze and one of the critically injured patients was airlifted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, while the other one was transported to Union Hospital.

The cause of the incident is not known and the road has been closed for traffic.

Emergency service’s William Ntladi said: “The truck driver escaped without any injuries. The whole N3 North has been closed for traffic until the operation is over.”