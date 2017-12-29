Motorists urged to budget wisely despite expected fuel price drop
The AA expects petrol to decrease by up to 34 cents a litre next month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association of South Africa says that although fuel prices are expected to drop early in the new year, motorists should continue budgeting wisely.
The association expects petrol to decrease by up to 34 cents a litre next month.
Diesel is likely to go down by 26 cents.
Spokesperson Layton Beard says this is good news for motorists.
"The fuel prices do make a considerable chunk of their monthly budget, so we would advise anybody who does spend money not only on fuel for their vehicles but on public transport as well, if there are any savings to be made, keep those savings for the month in which the petrol price may go up again."
Popular in Business
-
AA: Fuel prices set for hefty drop
-
SA's economic fate rests with Ramaphosa - economists
-
'Thief' graffitied on Markus Jooste's home wall
-
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
-
Rand hits two-and-a-half year high on bets on leadership change
-
Moody’s: Steinhoff rating reflects ‘substantial risk’ of default
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.