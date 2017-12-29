Motorists urged to budget wisely despite expected fuel price drop

The AA expects petrol to decrease by up to 34 cents a litre next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association of South Africa says that although fuel prices are expected to drop early in the new year, motorists should continue budgeting wisely.

Diesel is likely to go down by 26 cents.

Spokesperson Layton Beard says this is good news for motorists.

"The fuel prices do make a considerable chunk of their monthly budget, so we would advise anybody who does spend money not only on fuel for their vehicles but on public transport as well, if there are any savings to be made, keep those savings for the month in which the petrol price may go up again."