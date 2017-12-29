Manhunt after Limpopo businessman, assistant found dead
It’s understood 41-year-old Salim Valley and 31-year-old Victor Baloyi were on their way to Giyani when they were hijacked.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the murder of a businessman and his assistant.
The pair had been reported missing in Letsitele outside Tzaneen on Thursday.
The duo was found murdered hours later.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe said: “It’s alleged the two deceased were heading to Giyani but they never made it. A search operation ensued until they were both found killed and their bodies dumped in the bushes on Thursday afternoon. At this stage, there’s no arrest.”
