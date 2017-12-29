Popular Topics
Go

Man arrested for murder of Kalksteenfontein woman

Ismah Hills sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old Kalksteenfontein woman, in Cape Town.

Ismah Hills was shot and killed on Boxing Day.

She sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

The motive for her murder remains unclear at this stage.

The police’s Frederick Van Wyk says they’re still probing the killing.

“The circumstances surrounding the body of a 19-year-old woman, that was found on 26 December in Kalksteenfontein are under investigation. Sterling work by detectives of Bishop Lavis led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on 28 December.”

