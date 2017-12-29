Man arrested after teen raped, murdered in Butterworth
The 21-year-old suspect was apprehended on Thursday after a passer-by discovered the victim's body near a river.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.
He allegedly attacked the teenager in the Mazzini Location the night before.
The girl's believed to have been strangled to death after she was sexually assaulted.
The police's Jackson Manatha says: "The suspect was coming from a traditional ceremony in the Mazzini Location. He came across this young girl and decided to rape her. He later strangled her to death and dragged her to a river.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
