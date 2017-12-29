Malinga hailed as 'uniting force' at memorial service

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Malinga hailed as 'uniting force' at memorial service

Music maestro Robbie Malinga died on Christmas Day following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Family, friends and fans of Robbie Malinga have described him as a music legend and a uniting force. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN.
Family, friends and fans of Robbie Malinga have described him as a music legend and a uniting force. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN.
6 hours ago

SOWETO - Family, friends and fans of music maestro Robbie Malinga have gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto for his memorial service.

Artists such Zahara, Ringo and Musa are among the many who are attending his memorial service.

Malinga died on Christmas Day following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and government departments, including President Jacob Zuma, for the man otherwise known as “Ntsimbi”, meaning the hitmaker.

The family of Robbie Malinga says he was a uniting force in the family and didn’t pass away until he had brought all family members together for the first time for Christmas lunch.

Family member Peter Modubu said: “On the day he left us, he waited until all the family members came together.”

His sister Nomsa Malinga says Malinga liked singing struggle songs as a teen.

African National Congress members, including Zizi Kodwa, Panyaza Lesufi, Buti Manamela and prominent musicians are at the event.

“MALINGA WAS A MUSIC GENIUS”

Prominent people in South Africa’s music industry have praised Malinga as one of the best music producers on the continent.

The Recording Industry of South Africa Chairperson Sipho Dlamini says Malinga helped establish many artists in the country.

“Amongst his work, he produced artists like Chicco, Sbu, Zahara, Musa, Karabo, Maxi, Semito, Kelly Khumalo and Naima Kay.”

Malinga’s business partner and friend DJ Sbu says Malinga was a musical genius.

“He’s armed us with a tool to be able to express our musical experiences and knowledge.”

The memorial has been characterised by performances from artists who worked with Malinga during his music career.

WATCH: Robbie Malinga memorial service

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA