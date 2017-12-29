Malinga hailed as 'uniting force' at memorial service

Music maestro Robbie Malinga died on Christmas Day following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

SOWETO - Family, friends and fans of music maestro Robbie Malinga have gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto for his memorial service.

Artists such Zahara, Ringo and Musa are among the many who are attending his memorial service.

Malinga died on Christmas Day following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and government departments, including President Jacob Zuma, for the man otherwise known as “Ntsimbi”, meaning the hitmaker.

#RobbieMalingaMemorial Orlando Pirates supporters celebrating Robbie Malinga who was also a fan of the club. HM pic.twitter.com/EjwCcx5idg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2017

The family of Robbie Malinga says he was a uniting force in the family and didn’t pass away until he had brought all family members together for the first time for Christmas lunch.

Family member Peter Modubu said: “On the day he left us, he waited until all the family members came together.”

His sister Nomsa Malinga says Malinga liked singing struggle songs as a teen.

African National Congress members, including Zizi Kodwa, Panyaza Lesufi, Buti Manamela and prominent musicians are at the event.

“MALINGA WAS A MUSIC GENIUS”

Prominent people in South Africa’s music industry have praised Malinga as one of the best music producers on the continent.

The Recording Industry of South Africa Chairperson Sipho Dlamini says Malinga helped establish many artists in the country.

“Amongst his work, he produced artists like Chicco, Sbu, Zahara, Musa, Karabo, Maxi, Semito, Kelly Khumalo and Naima Kay.”

Malinga’s business partner and friend DJ Sbu says Malinga was a musical genius.

“He’s armed us with a tool to be able to express our musical experiences and knowledge.”

The memorial has been characterised by performances from artists who worked with Malinga during his music career.

WATCH: Robbie Malinga memorial service