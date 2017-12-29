[LISTEN] Holding religious leaders accountable
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviews David Mosomo, deputy chairperson at the CRL Rights Commission.
CAPE TOWN – There’s been a call for religious leaders to be held to account following the death of a three-year-old girl in Gauteng.
The child’s mother claims that she was turned away from a local clinic and took her child to church for prayer instead.
Controversial pastor, Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has come under fire he waited about two hours for paramedics as the child’s condition deteriorated.
Listen to the audio above for more.
