[LISTEN] Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?

Radio 702

CAPE TOWN - A political analyst believes the ANC could persuade President Jacob Zuma to resign following a Constitutional Court judgment.

On Friday, the court found that the National Assembly failed to hold Zuma accountable after the Nkandla ruling, which stated that he failed to uphold and respect the Constitution.

Political analyst Tinyiko Maluleke says: "I think they will try to persuade him to resign. That will be the most honourable way out for him."

