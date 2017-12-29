I did the right thing, says Pastor Mboro

Controversial pastor, Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng, has defended his decision to wait almost two hours for paramedics to attend to an ill child at his church instead of taking her to a nearby clinic.

The child's mother took her to the Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong for prayer on Sunday, claiming that she had been turned away from a local clinic the previous day.

She also claims that on realising that the child's health was deteriorating, the church called Ekurhuleni emergency services for help but that they arrived late and refused to help the child at the church, leading her daughter's death.

She has since opened a culpable homicide case against the paramedics.

Motsoeneng says that he realised that the child was in a bad state when her mother brought her to the church on Sunday and immediately called the paramedics before he prayed for her.

He claims, however, that the ambulance took more than 90 minutes to arrive and that this made it hard for her to be saved.

Despite two hospitals and a clinic within a twenty minute radius from his church in Katlehong, Pastor Mboro maintains that waiting was the best option.

"Why didn't I run around? I wouldn't run around like a headless chicken, I'm waiting for the ambulance. I've done the right thing. I called for medical help and in the meantime I prayed for the child. What else must I do?"

But paramedics have opened an assault case against Mboro, claiming that he assaulted them and denied them entry to the church.