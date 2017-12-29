Home Affairs Dept to abide by Oppenheimer court ruling for now
The Home Affairs Department says that if it doesn't provide services to the Oppenheimer firm's private terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport, it may be found to be in contempt of court.
The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ruled that the department must provide Fireblade Aviation with immigration and custom services while it appeals an earlier decision to grant the Oppenheimer's permission to operate a private terminal at the airport.
Home Affairs Director-General Mkhuseli Apleni says that while they have approached the Supereme Court of Appeals and the Constitutional Court on the matter, they must abide by the ruling for now.
"An applicant has got the right to approach the court and say whilst we are waiting for the appeal, for whatever reason, that court order must remain standing because they are approaching the court for what we call contempt of court."
