Holomisa: Zuma will survive impeachment if ANC MPs vote on it

The highest court in the land is expected to decide on Friday on whether Parliament should initiate impeachment proceedings against Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says that should the process to impeach President Jacob Zuma involve a vote from African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs), the state president will again survive another attempt at impeachment.

However, the party also says that this may still be to the opposition’s advantage.

Judgement was reserved in September after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) approached the Contsitutional Court seeking a declaratory order to direct Parliament to consider Zuma's conduct.

This followed the court's ruling that he had broken his oath of office.

The Constituional Court application brought by the EFF, UDM and Cope seeks to compel the Speaker of Parliament to convene a committee or other independent body to investigate President Zuma's conduct. The case stemmed from his failure to implement the Public Protector's report of March 2014.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says that while he remains hopeful for a favourable judgment, should the process not be a success, it will work in favour of the opposition anyway.

"The more the ANC keeps Zuma, the more we celebrate in the opposition because it would prove to anbody that the ANC is obsessed with their leader than its party."

The Speaker of Parliament, however, argues that Parliament has done all it can to hold the president to account.