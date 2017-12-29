Gauteng police investigate after 2 women set alight

Two women were burnt, allegedly by their lovers on Christmas Day.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating two cases of femicide, with one woman killed and another recovering from serious burn wounds at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

In one of the cases, a 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp magistrates court on Friday on charges of murder for setting alight his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend Irene Khutlelang in Tarlton, west of Johannesburg.

She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her wounds.

Police on the West Rand say the suspect doused Khutlelang with a highly flammable liquid and torched her in her home.

Constable Lucky Matome says the suspect will make his first appearance in court.

“We are still investigating as to what led to the incident. We are questioning the suspect.”

At the same time, a Roodeport woman is recovering from severe burn wounds at the after her husband allegedly threw acid on her before setting her alight.

He appeared in the Roodeport magistrates court on Thursday on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police say they may be adding more charges.

