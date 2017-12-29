Ennerdale Clinic to beef up security to prevent burglaries

This follows an attempted burglary at the Ennerdale Clinic south of Joburg where criminals failed to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Health MMC Mpho Phalatse has called on community members to come forward with information that could lead to the arrests of criminals who target clinics across the city robbing them of important equipment.

Phalatse says that several clinics have been targeted recently and criminals made off with computers, solar panels and other medical equipment.

The MMC says that she is concerned that the Ennerdale Clinic has been a constant target because computers were stolen at the care facility recently.

Phalatse also says that security will be beefed up to prevent more burglaries.

"We cannot allow criminals to target our facilities. I appeal to the communities of Johannesburg to work with us and protect these valuable facilities by bringing forward any information that can assist in ensuring that these criminals are brought to book."