Ennerdale Clinic to beef up security to prevent burglaries

Gauteng police investigate after 2 women set alightLocal
Legal expert: Zuma not in for a good yearPolitics
NC police make 260 arrests during Christmas operationsLocal
Prominent CT lawyer implicated in underworld security extortion racketLocal
Motorists urged to budget wisely despite expected fuel price dropBusiness
Capetonians urged to use caution with fireworksLocal
Sanchez double ensures Wenger can enjoy landmark nightSport
Alastair Cook double-century puts England in commandSport
Swansea appoint much-travelled Carvalhal as managerSport
Unprepared Nadal withdraws from Brisbane tournamentSport
Fitness comes first for returning Murray, DjokovicSport
Silverware more important than scoring records for KaneSport
Afropunk organisers apologise after Solange withdraws from FestLifestyle
Chance the Rapper causes Twitter debate on new movie 'Bright'Lifestyle
Ben Affleck leaves rehab for festive seasonLifestyle
Laura Dern dubs Carrie Fisher a goddess on anniversary of deathLifestyle
Sam Smith wants Stevie Wonder collaborationLifestyle
Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36m towerLifestyle
Aaron Carter still wants date with Chloe Grace MoretzLifestyle
Now 80, Jane Fonda says she didn't think she'd live to 30Lifestyle
Robbie Malinga’s family calls on fans to continue supporting his musicLocal
SA's economic fate rests with Ramaphosa - economistsBusiness
Holomisa: Zuma will survive impeachment if ANC MPs vote on itPolitics
Should ConCourt side with opposition, will MPs vote to impeach Zuma?Politics
SACP has ‘no regret’ over coalition with ANC in MetsimaholoPolitics
ConCourt to deliver Zuma impeachment ruling on FridayLocal
FFP criticises ANC’s decision to downgrade SA embassy in IsraelPolitics
[OPINION] A very merry Muslim ChristmasOpinion
[OPINION] Mobile phone access won’t magically fix youth unemployment in AfricaOpinion
[OPINION] Social justice worrierOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? A profile of the new ANC leaderOpinion
[OPINION] Why Ramaphosa won’t be able to deliver the 3 urgent fixes SA needsOpinion
[OPINION] How will Cyril Ramaphosa deal with Morocco?Opinion
SA's economic fate rests with Ramaphosa - economistsBusiness
AA: Fuel prices set for hefty dropLocal
Moody’s: Steinhoff rating reflects ‘substantial risk’ of defaultLocal
'Thief' graffitied on Markus Jooste's home wallLocal
Mapisa-Nqakula: No discussions around sale of govt stake in DenelBusiness
Ennerdale Clinic to beef up security to prevent burglaries
This follows an attempted burglary at the Ennerdale Clinic south of Joburg where criminals failed to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Health MMC Mpho Phalatse has called on community members to come forward with information that could lead to the arrests of criminals who target clinics across the city robbing them of important equipment.
This follows an attempted burglary at the Ennerdale Clinic, south of Joburg, where criminals failed to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.
Phalatse says that several clinics have been targeted recently and criminals made off with computers, solar panels and other medical equipment.
The MMC says that she is concerned that the Ennerdale Clinic has been a constant target because computers were stolen at the care facility recently.
Phalatse also says that security will be beefed up to prevent more burglaries.
"We cannot allow criminals to target our facilities. I appeal to the communities of Johannesburg to work with us and protect these valuable facilities by bringing forward any information that can assist in ensuring that these criminals are brought to book."
