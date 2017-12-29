Ennerdale Clinic to beef up security to prevent burglaries

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ennerdale Clinic to beef up security to prevent burglaries

This follows an attempted burglary at the Ennerdale Clinic south of Joburg where criminals failed to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.

Picture: City of Joburg
Picture: City of Joburg
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Health MMC Mpho Phalatse has called on community members to come forward with information that could lead to the arrests of criminals who target clinics across the city robbing them of important equipment.

This follows an attempted burglary at the Ennerdale Clinic, south of Joburg, where criminals failed to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.

Phalatse says that several clinics have been targeted recently and criminals made off with computers, solar panels and other medical equipment.

The MMC says that she is concerned that the Ennerdale Clinic has been a constant target because computers were stolen at the care facility recently.

Phalatse also says that security will be beefed up to prevent more burglaries.

"We cannot allow criminals to target our facilities. I appeal to the communities of Johannesburg to work with us and protect these valuable facilities by bringing forward any information that can assist in ensuring that these criminals are brought to book."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA