Delays expected on CT's northern line after vandalism

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail commuters travelling along the Mutual, Woltemade and Maitland lines can expect delays on Friday afternoon due to vandalism.
There’s an extended travel time of about 60 minutes.
Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “We’ve had two coaches lost to vandalism in Maitland and it impact mostly on the northern line trains. Our technicians have managed to clear some points, so the trains will continue on their routes but it means additional travel time of about 60 minutes.”
