Daveyton clinic denies turning away mom, ill child
Nontombi Gwam has accused nurses of turning her away from the public health facility because they didn't have the resources to assist.
JOHANNESBURG - Nurses at the Daveyton Main Clinic have denied allegations that they refused to help a mother and her sick child.
Nontombi Gwam has accused nurses of turning her away from the public health facility because they didn't have the resources to assist.
Her three-year-old daughter Latoya later died during a church service.
Edna Nchabeleng, a nurse at the clinic, told Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa that the child’s mother left before they could assist her.
“I said, ‘Mama follow me so that I can try to help you and open the file. There’s a patient inside, you’ll come in after that patient.’
“The mother was not there when I called, and I waited.”
In her statement, Gwam claimed that nurses told her the clinic did not have IV fluids.
But on her unscheduled visit to the establishment on Thursday, the MEC was taken into a storeroom with boxes full of drips.
An investigation is underway.
WATCH: Ramokgopa visits clinic, family of child who died at Mboro's church
