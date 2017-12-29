CT cops lift lid on underworld security extortion racket

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and their co-accused are believed to be part of a faction that's been forcibly taking over the city's nightclub and restaurant security industry from another group, sparking violence.

CAPE TOWN – Police are lifting the lid off Cape Town's murky nightclub security industry.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen, and three others appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday during a bail hearing.

They're facing extortion charges.

Modack, Colin Booysen and their co-accused are believed to be part of a faction that's been forcibly taking over the city's nightclub and restaurant security industry from another group, sparking violence.

Investigating officer Charl Kinnear testified in the bail application, telling the court that the men have been instrumental in extorting thousands of rands from companies for security services.

In one incident, they allegedly extorted R90,000 from a popular Cape Town restaurant.

Kinnear told the court that he'd spoken to the eatery's manager, who told him they weren't given a choice.

The officer says there had been numerous violent altercations at nightclubs in the city which escalated earlier this year.

In one attack, in June 2015, a bouncer at the Beerhouse in Long Street was fatally stabbed.

Police believe this incident occurred after the drinking spot refused to pay money for “protection services”.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)