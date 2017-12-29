ConCourt upholds UFS decision to switch language policy to English
The Constitutional Court has ruled on the language policy at the University of the Free State.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has upheld the legality of the University of the Free State's decision to go from dual medium Afrikaans and English to an English medium education institution.
Mogoeng delivered his judgment a short while ago.
"The following order is made: 1) Leave for appeal is refused; 2) There will be no order as to costs and I hand down this judgment."
He says that evidence has shown that the university's dual language policy seems to have sown division, intensified racial tension and is simply not working.
"The university is in effect saying that the use of Afrikaans has unintentionally become a facilitator of ethnic or cultural separation and racial tension. Its continued use would leave the results of white supremacy not being reddressed but being kept alive and well. It is for that reason that a policy revision or intervention has since become necessary."
Mogoeng delivered judgment on a case brought to the Constitutional Court by AfriForum after the university last year adopted a new language policy.
In March this year, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the university's new language policy.
The Chief Justice says that every student has a constitutional right to study in any official language of their choice but that the major challenge is that learning material in other languages are not accessible.
Judgment: The downgrading of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction by the UFS is constitutionally valid. (AfriForum and Another v University of The Free State) pic.twitter.com/9JfOeyspke— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) December 29, 2017
Popular in Local
-
'No winners in ConCourt judgment on Zuma impeachment'
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
ConCourt finds Parly failed to hold Zuma to account
-
Walter Meyer’s wife to welcome the new year behind bars
-
Rock thrown from overhead bridge kills siblings in KZN
-
[LISTEN] Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.