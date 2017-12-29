ConCourt finds Parly failed to hold Zuma to account
The court made the finding while ruling on whether Parliament should initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ruled that the National Assembly has failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after the Nkanlda ruling, which found that he failed to uphold and respect the Constitution.
The court made the finding while ruling on whether Parliament should initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's view, though, was that the matter was a text book case of judicial overreach and that it would be intruding into Parliament's domain.
The court ordered Zuma to pay for the case's costs.
WATCH: ConCourt rules on Zuma impeachment proceedings
Justice Chris Jafta handed down the judgment.
"The assembly simply debated and voted on the motion. It did not satisfy itself that the violation of the Constitution, on which the motion was based, was of the kind contemplated in the section. Therefore we conclude the assembly did not hold the president to account as was required by Section 89."
Section 89 of the Constitution deals with the impeachment of a president but the court found that no rules were in place governing that Section 89 process and that the National Assembly was bound by the Constitution to do so.
WHAT DOES SECTION 89 SAY:
- Removal of President
1) The National Assembly, by a resolution adopted with a supporting vote of at least two thirds of its members, may remove the President from office only on the grounds of ¬
a. a serious violation of the Constitution or the law;
b. serious misconduct; or
c. inability to perform the functions of office.
2) Anyone who has been removed from the office of President in terms of subsection (1) (a) or (b) may not receive any benefits of that office, and may not serve in any public office.
3) *2
*2: If the National Assembly, by a vote supported by a majority of its members, passes a motion of no confidence in the President, the President and the other members of the Cabinet and any Deputy Ministers must resign.
The EFF reacted by saying that it is satisfied with the judgment and hopes that processes will begin before the State of the Nation Address in February next year.
Popular in Politics
-
'No winners in ConCourt judgment on Zuma impeachment'
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
[LISTEN] Can ANC ask Zuma to resign after ConCourt judgment?
-
Legal expert: Zuma not in for a good year
-
Opposition parties welcome ConCourt’s Zuma judgment
-
Holomisa: Zuma will survive impeachment if ANC MPs vote on it
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.