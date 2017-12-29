Clock ticking for child maintenance defaulters in SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Clock ticking for child maintenance defaulters in SA

President Jacob Zuma and Justice Minister Michael Masutha have approved regulation that will see those found guilty of dodging maintenance blacklisted.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - In a week’s time child maintenance defaulters will have a difficult time accessing credit as key sections of the Maintenance Amendment Act come into effect.

[President Jacob Zuma](http://President Jacob Zuma) and Justice Minister Michael Masutha have approved regulation that will see those found guilty of dodging maintenance blacklisted.

The new law will make it easier to track those who avoid paying child maintenance and see them brought to book.
Maintenance officers will now have powers to use information obtained from cell phone service providers to locate defaulters.

Once made aware of their obligations and if they persist in refusing to pay, culprits will then be blacklisted.

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery explains: “Particularly those relating to the blacklisting of maintenance defaulters. Those are the main sections coming into the effect. There was a delay because of there have to be regulations and credit providers had to be consulted.”

Depending on income, the courts will also have access to any trusts the debtor may have and the assets within those trusts.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA