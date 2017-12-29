Clock ticking for child maintenance defaulters in SA
President Jacob Zuma and Justice Minister Michael Masutha have approved regulation that will see those found guilty of dodging maintenance blacklisted.
JOHANNESBURG - In a week’s time child maintenance defaulters will have a difficult time accessing credit as key sections of the Maintenance Amendment Act come into effect.
The new law will make it easier to track those who avoid paying child maintenance and see them brought to book.
Maintenance officers will now have powers to use information obtained from cell phone service providers to locate defaulters.
Once made aware of their obligations and if they persist in refusing to pay, culprits will then be blacklisted.
Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery explains: “Particularly those relating to the blacklisting of maintenance defaulters. Those are the main sections coming into the effect. There was a delay because of there have to be regulations and credit providers had to be consulted.”
Depending on income, the courts will also have access to any trusts the debtor may have and the assets within those trusts.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
