City of CT hands over 197 title deeds in Mitchells Plain

The City of Cape Town handed over 197 the title deeds to residents in three areas at the local sub-council office.

CAPE TOWN - Close to 200 people in Mitchells Plain have become homeowners after receiving their title deeds on Friday.

The city’s Eddie Andrews said: “We transferred ownership to persons who have been renting for over 30 years.”

One of the new homeowners expressed her gratitude.

“I can’t describe the feeling. I’m overwhelmed."

Another new homeowner said: "At least now I have something to leave behind for my children.”