Capetonians urged to use caution with fireworks

CAPE TOWN - It's that time of the year again when scores of people ring in the new year with impressive firework displays.

But city officials are pleading with Capetonians to do so responsibly.

Twelve venues have been approved by the city as sites to discharge fireworks.

The city’s JP Smith explains: “Conditions, such as strong winds, will not be conducive for the discharge of fireworks.

The fire marshals will close the designated sites on the day. Chinese lanterns are strictly not permitted. Chinese lanterns increase the risk of fires as they could land anywhere. Given the water situation, we have to be especially cautious.”

Some of the designated firework zones include the Athlone Stadium parking area and the Bishop Lavis sports field.

Full list:

• Athlone Stadium parking area (eastern side), Klipfontein Road, Athlone

• Wesfleur sports field, Reygersdal Drive, Atlantis

• Bishop Lavis sports field, Lavis Drive, Bishop Lavis

• Metropolitan sports grounds, Melkhout Street, Bonteheuwel

• Blue Downs sports field, Blue Downs

• Maiden’s Cove parking area, Victoria Road, Camps Bay

• Delft Central sports grounds, Main Road, Delft

• Macassar Beach parking area, Macassar Road, Macassar

• Swartklip sports complex, Swartklip Road, Mitchells Plain

• Sarepta sports complex, Sarepta

• Strandfontein Pavilion, Strandfontein

• Tourism Centre, Athens Road, Table View beachfront (with the following road closures: Marine Drive between Dolphin Beach Hotel and Marine Circle; Waves Edge will be closed off at Athens Road, Popham and Dunbar Streets)

Below is a list of safety tips for the discharging of fireworks:

• Only discharge fireworks that are bought at an accredited shop.

• Only discharge fireworks at the designated sites.

• Use fireworks as directed by the instructions printed on the package.

• Children must be supervised at all times when around fireworks.

• Do not discharge fireworks indoors.

• Make sure that you discharge the fireworks out of range of spectators and any other structures or vehicles.

• Do not try to re-ignite a ‘dud’ as it could explode near your hands or face.

• Only light one firework at a time.

• Do not make your own fireworks.

• Do not light fireworks inside any type of container.

• Never discharge fireworks while under the influence of intoxicating substances.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)