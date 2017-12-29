Beachgoers cautioned about Spring Tide
Beachgoers have been cautioned about changing sea patterns due to a full moon Spring Tide over the next few days.
The change, which started on Thursday, is expected to continue through to 7 January.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)’s Craig Lambinon has cautioned the public to be vigilant along the coastal areas, especially this weekend until the end of next week.
Lambinon says the full moon Spring Tide peaks on Tuesday, 2 January.
“That means you will notice a higher than the normal high tide, the lower than normal low tides and the stronger the normal rip currents along the coastline. We are urging parents to make sure that their children have responsible adult supervision especially around all water.”
A rip current is a powerful, natural channel of fast-moving water that rushes out to sea.
Lambinon says rips around the coast are likely to be a lot more powerful in the next few days.
“Make sure that you’re wearing your life jacket and that it’s properly fastened.”
Bathers have been urged to only swim where lifeguards are on duty and to stay between the demarcated swimming areas that are marked by red and yellow flags.
All emergency services have been fully deployed along the coastal line, along with NSRI volunteers that are on duty 24/7.
TIPS FOR WHEN CAUGHT IN A RIP CURRENT:
Don't panic and don't fight the current.
Then swim parallel to the shoreline to get out of the rip current, and use the waves to help you get back to the beach.
If you see someone caught in a rip current, don't swim out to help them, rather throw a floatable device to the person and call for help
