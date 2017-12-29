9 arrested in Table View for possession of firearms

Officers were on patrol when they noticed three suspicious vehicles in the parking area of a shopping mall on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Nine suspects have been arrested in Table View, in Cape Town, for the possession of firearms and stolen property.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “Two of the three vehicles were reported stolen in Mfuleni in October and Lingelethu West earlier in December. The occupants were searched, which resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one without a serial number and one stolen in Delft during October 2017.”