2017 sees end to several high-profile cases

CAPE TOWN - It has been a busy year in the courts with numerous high-profile cases coming to an end.

Prominent cases that have concluded this year include the murder of 16-year-old who was raped and killed while jogging in Tokai forest in March last year.

Her killer Howard Oliver was handed two life sentences in the Cape High Court in June.

In a separate case, the Western Cape High Court made it clear while sentencing Cameron Wilson in August that he had no respect for women after he was handed four life terms for numerous rapes and murders he had committed in Heinz Park and Valhalla Park.

Wilson was arrested after he stabbed Lekita Moore 98 times in September last year.

In a surprising outcome in the Sinoxolo Mafevuka murder trial, the two men who were tried for her rape and murder were acquitted, with Judge Taswell Papier finding that the State presented no direct evidence linking the duo to the crime.

Blackheath resident Anthea Kleynhans was jailed for 18 years for killing her partner's three-year-old daughter for repeatedly soiling herself.

A man who raped and killed 11-year-old Stacha Arendse in Mitchells Plain in March this year was handed three life terms.

Meanwhile in Port Elizabeth, wife killer Christopher Panayiotou was handed a life sentence for orchestrating his wife Jayde’s murder in April 2015.

His co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe also received a life sentence while a third accomplice was handed 15 years.

