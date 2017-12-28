Popular Topics
Go

Wife of SA artist Walter Meyer arrested for his murder

Meyer, an award-winning artist, was stabbed to death in his home in Augrabies Park, Upington, last Friday night.

FILE: Acclaimed South African artist Walter Meyer. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Acclaimed South African artist Walter Meyer. Picture: Facebook.com.
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The wife of murdered South African artist Walter Meyer is being held in police holding cells.

She was arrested in connection with Meyer’s murder and made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

Meyer, an award-winning artist, was stabbed to death in his home in Augrabies Park, Upington, last Friday night.

The 52-year-old specialised in oil paintings depicting South African landscapes.

The police's Dimakatso Mooi said: “The suspect was arrested and she made a brief appearance at Upington Magistrates Court on Wednesday. The case was remanded for Friday for a bail application.”

Timeline

Comments

