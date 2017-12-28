Wife of SA artist Walter Meyer arrested for his murder

-
South Korea says 'comfort women' deal flawed, but Japan warns against changeWorld
-
Afropunk organisers apologise after Solange withdraws from FestLifestyle
-
Should ConCourt side with opposition, will MPs vote to impeach Zuma?Politics
-
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners before New YearWorld
-
City of JHB probes attempted burglary at Ennerdale clinicLocal
-
SACP has ‘no regret’ over coalition with ANC in MetsimaholoPolitics
-
Should ConCourt side with opposition, will MPs vote to impeach Zuma?Politics
-
City of JHB probes attempted burglary at Ennerdale clinicLocal
-
SACP has ‘no regret’ over coalition with ANC in MetsimaholoPolitics
-
Deployment of extra officers in WC paying off in fight against crimeLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramokgopa visits clinic, family of child who died at Mboro's churchLocal
-
AA: Fuel prices set for hefty dropLocal
-
Swansea appoint much-travelled Carvalhal as managerSport
-
Unprepared Nadal withdraws from Brisbane tournamentSport
-
Fitness comes first for returning Murray, DjokovicSport
-
Silverware more important than scoring records for KaneSport
-
Palace boss Hodgson not looking forward to Arsenal clashSport
-
Federer plans to keep expectations in check for 2018Sport
Popular Topics
-
Afropunk organisers apologise after Solange withdraws from FestLifestyle
-
Chance the Rapper causes Twitter debate on new movie 'Bright'Lifestyle
-
Ben Affleck leaves rehab for festive seasonLifestyle
-
Laura Dern dubs Carrie Fisher a goddess on anniversary of deathLifestyle
-
Sam Smith wants Stevie Wonder collaborationLifestyle
-
Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36m towerLifestyle
-
Aaron Carter still wants date with Chloe Grace MoretzLifestyle
-
Now 80, Jane Fonda says she didn't think she'd live to 30Lifestyle
-
Robbie Malinga’s family calls on fans to continue supporting his musicLocal
-
SACP has ‘no regret’ over coalition with ANC in MetsimaholoPolitics
-
ConCourt to deliver Zuma impeachment ruling on FridayLocal
-
FFP criticises ANC’s decision to downgrade SA embassy in IsraelPolitics
-
Nkosi-Malobane: ANC not going the Zimbabwe route on land expropriationPolitics
-
Rand hits 9-month high against greenbackBusiness
-
Malema: New ANC leadership have ruined the party foreverPolitics
-
[OPINION] A very merry Muslim ChristmasOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mobile phone access won’t magically fix youth unemployment in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Social justice worrierOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? A profile of the new ANC leaderOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why Ramaphosa won’t be able to deliver the 3 urgent fixes SA needsOpinion
-
[OPINION] How will Cyril Ramaphosa deal with Morocco?Opinion
Popular Topics
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Moody’s: Steinhoff rating reflects ‘substantial risk’ of defaultLocal
-
'Thief' graffitied on Markus Jooste's home wallLocal
-
Mapisa-Nqakula: No discussions around sale of govt stake in DenelBusiness
-
Moody's downgrades Steinhoff againBusiness
-
Rand hits two-and-a-half year high on bets on leadership changeBusiness
-
US holiday sales set to break records in surprise boon to retailWorld
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
Wife of SA artist Walter Meyer arrested for his murder
Meyer, an award-winning artist, was stabbed to death in his home in Augrabies Park, Upington, last Friday night.
CAPE TOWN - The wife of murdered South African artist Walter Meyer is being held in police holding cells.
She was arrested in connection with Meyer’s murder and made her first court appearance on Wednesday.
Meyer, an award-winning artist, was stabbed to death in his home in Augrabies Park, Upington, last Friday night.
The 52-year-old specialised in oil paintings depicting South African landscapes.
The police's Dimakatso Mooi said: “The suspect was arrested and she made a brief appearance at Upington Magistrates Court on Wednesday. The case was remanded for Friday for a bail application.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Should ConCourt side with opposition, will MPs vote to impeach Zuma?one hour ago
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference12 days ago
-
AA: Fuel prices set for hefty drop4 hours ago
-
ConCourt to deliver Zuma impeachment ruling on Friday8 hours ago
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 December 201717 hours ago
-
'Robbie Malinga died surrounded by family'one day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.