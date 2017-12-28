WC police ops net nearly 10,000 arrests
The arrests relate to a range of crimes, including drugs and possession of illegal firearms.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have stepped up visibility in the province, nabbing around 10,000 people during festive season operations.
This amounts to 1,000 arrests over ten days.
The arrests relate to a range of crimes, including drugs and possession of illegal firearms.
Officials held more than five hundred vehicle check points and over a hundred raodblocks.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa: "Our forces remain on the ground, focusing on specific crimes at identified places. We also have the assistance of additional forces in the national intervention unit, the special task force and tactical response teams."
