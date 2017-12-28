[WATCH] Ramokgopa visits clinic, family of child who died at Mboro's church

Ihsaan Haffejee | Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa visited the home of Nontombi Gwam whose child died at Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng's church on Sunday. She also conducted a site visit to the clinic in question to see if they had the capacity to help the sick child.