Valhalla Park fire victims receive housing kits
The blaze broke out at the 7de Laan Informal Settlement on Boxing Day.
CAPE TOWN - The Human Settlements Department is currently delivering housing kits to families who lost all their belongings in a fire in Valhalla Park.
The blaze broke out at the 7de Laan Informal Settlement on Boxing Day.
More than 500 people were left homeless.
Officials say an unattended stove caused the fire.
The city’s Disaster Risk Management Department’s Mandy Thomas said: “The department is busy delivering fire kits to the victims. NGO Mustadafin Foundation is on scene handing out donations from the public. A request has been made that the donations be delivered at the foundation’s head office in Lansdowne.”
