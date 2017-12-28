Popular Topics
Valhalla Park fire victims receive housing kits

The blaze broke out at the 7de Laan Informal Settlement on Boxing Day.

Residents from 7de Laan informal settlement clean the area after a shack fire. Over 300 people were displaced after a fire tore through the informal settlement on Boxing Day. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Residents from 7de Laan informal settlement clean the area after a shack fire. Over 300 people were displaced after a fire tore through the informal settlement on Boxing Day. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Human Settlements Department is currently delivering housing kits to families who lost all their belongings in a fire in Valhalla Park.

The blaze broke out at the 7de Laan Informal Settlement on Boxing Day.

More than 500 people were left homeless.

Officials say an unattended stove caused the fire.

The city’s Disaster Risk Management Department’s Mandy Thomas said: “The department is busy delivering fire kits to the victims. NGO Mustadafin Foundation is on scene handing out donations from the public. A request has been made that the donations be delivered at the foundation’s head office in Lansdowne.”

WATCH: Valhalla Park residents lose everything in Boxing Day fire

Timeline

