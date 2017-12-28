Tourism Dept mulls Hartbeespoort resort probe over alleged racism
Sharon Nair and her family have accused management at Club Zenande of turning them away, allegedly because they are not white.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tourism Department says it's considering launching an investigation into allegations of racism at a Hartbeespoort resort.
Sharon Nair and her family have accused management at Klub Zanandi of turning them away, allegedly because they are not white.
Several other visitors have made similar accusations, saying they were turned away from the resort’s gates this festive season when they were told only whites were allowed.
The department has encouraged the family to open a criminal case.
Special adviser to Minister Toko Xasa, Matlhodi Muofhe said: “We’ve not started an inquiry, but it’s something that we’re looking at critically. We hope that the tourism authority will get involved in ensuring that this resort is engaged with.”
