'Thief' graffitied on Markus Jooste's home wall

Jooste recently stepped down at Steinhoff amid allegations of fraud.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed that the word “thief” was graffitied on the wall of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s home in Hermanus.

Spokesperson Calvin Duncan says the word was covered with white paint on Thursday morning.

Ducan says no official complaint has been lodged regarding the incident at his home.

“The graffiti was painted on the walls but it has so long been covered. We were unable to go inside to speak to someone.”

German prosecutors announced earlier in December that a criminal team is continuing to examine documents seized in their investigation into Steinhoff, saying they are concentrating on alleged overstated revenues at various subsidiaries.

About R183 billion of value was wiped off the JSE following allegations of financial irregularities at the furniture retailer.

German prosecutors said four current and former managers are under investigation.

There are concerns that the group’s total assets may have been overstated, with the release of the company’s full-year results now suspended.

Additional reporting by Ray White.