'They don't allow black people in'
Peter Mashaba says he worked at Club Zanandi over weekends in the 1990s, when a sign barring black people from entering the premises hung for all to see at its entrance.
JOHANNESBURG - A former employee of a resort in Hartebeespoort says he hopes that the outcry over allegations that the resort is racist will serve as a wake-up call for the entire Brits community.
Peter Mashaba says he worked at Club Zanandi over weekends in the 1990s when a sign barring black people from entering the premises hung for all to see at its entrance.
The resort is being accused of racist actions, with several visitors saying they were turned away from its gates this festive season and told that only white people were allowed.
Mashaba says that as a member of the Brits community, the establishment has had racist policies for as long as he can remember.
“As far as I know - I grew up in that area - they don’t allow blacks, so they must be exposed because I know that they don’t allow black people in. So, they must not lie that it was full. They don’t allow black people in.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.