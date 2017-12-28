Peter Mashaba says he worked at Club Zanandi over weekends in the 1990s, when a sign barring black people from entering the premises hung for all to see at its entrance.

JOHANNESBURG - A former employee of a resort in Hartebeespoort says he hopes that the outcry over allegations that the resort is racist will serve as a wake-up call for the entire Brits community.

The resort is being accused of racist actions, with several visitors saying they were turned away from its gates this festive season and told that only white people were allowed.

Mashaba says that as a member of the Brits community, the establishment has had racist policies for as long as he can remember.

“As far as I know - I grew up in that area - they don’t allow blacks, so they must be exposed because I know that they don’t allow black people in. So, they must not lie that it was full. They don’t allow black people in.”