Second drowning incident at Strand beach
Paramedics were deployed to Melkbaai beach on Wednesday afternoon where a man drowned after apparently being swept out to sea.
CAPE TOWN - A second drowning has been reported at a Strand beach in as many days.
Paramedics were deployed to Melkbaai beach on Wednesday afternoon where a man drowned after apparently being swept out to sea.
ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall says: “A man who’s believed to be 20-years-old was later found and was unfortunately declared dead on the beach. Two more people who were swimming with the man were transported to a nearby hospital after a non-fatal drowning.
“The exact circumstance surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics.”
On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy drowned at Strand beach.
