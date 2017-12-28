Second drowning incident at Strand beach

Paramedics were deployed to Melkbaai beach on Wednesday afternoon where a man drowned after apparently being swept out to sea.

CAPE TOWN - A second drowning has been reported at a Strand beach in as many days.

Paramedics were deployed to Melkbaai beach on Wednesday afternoon where a man drowned after apparently being swept out to sea.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall says: “A man who’s believed to be 20-years-old was later found and was unfortunately declared dead on the beach. Two more people who were swimming with the man were transported to a nearby hospital after a non-fatal drowning.

“The exact circumstance surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics.”

On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy drowned at Strand beach.