SACP unhappy with law enforcement agencies' failure to act on state capture

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says that while 2017 has been an important year in the struggle against corruption, it’s disappointed by the attitude displayed by law enforcement agencies dealing with the cases.

The Communist Party has released its year-end statement, saying that it was satisfied that the widespread problem of corporate state capture was exposed this year.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo Says while the exposure is something to be happy about, law enforcement agencies have failed to act.

“The SACP is not satisfied about the attitude displayed by law enforcement agencies. There are, for example, Gupta emails leaks, nothing has happened.”