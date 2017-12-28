SACP unhappy with law enforcement agencies' failure to act on state capture
The Communist Party has released its year end statement saying it was satisfied that the widespread problem of corporate state capture was exposed this year.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says that while 2017 has been an important year in the struggle against corruption, it’s disappointed by the attitude displayed by law enforcement agencies dealing with the cases.
The Communist Party has released its year-end statement, saying that it was satisfied that the widespread problem of corporate state capture was exposed this year.
Spokesperson Alex Mashilo Says while the exposure is something to be happy about, law enforcement agencies have failed to act.
“The SACP is not satisfied about the attitude displayed by law enforcement agencies. There are, for example, Gupta emails leaks, nothing has happened.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.