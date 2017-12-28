SACP has ‘no regret’ over coalition with ANC in Metsimaholo
The communist party has been slammed for joining forces with the ruling party after it promised voters it would be an alternative to the ANC government.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it doesn’t regret its decision to go into coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) in Metsimaholo Manucipality in the Free State, saying it was taken in consultation with the community.
After parties contesting elections failed to win an outright majority in last month’s bi-elections, the SACP agreed to govern with the ANC and three other small parties.
The party also secured the position of mayor in the council.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said: “The conditions were set by the people. We said that any political organisation, including our allies, for us to work with them we have to consult the community. It wasn’t automatic, the community made it clear that the condition of working with the ANC is that the SACP must take the position of mayor and lead.”
