RTMC to intensify efforts in key metros to curb road fatalities

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

RTMC to intensify efforts in key metros to curb road fatalities

The corporation's Simon Zwane says speeding and drunken driving continue to be a problem with motorists.

The scene of an accident near Rustenburg on 25 December 2017. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
The scene of an accident near Rustenburg on 25 December 2017. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
Graig-Lee  Smith 2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says that it will intensify efforts in key municipalities contributing to the death toll on the country's roads as it prepares for new year’s celebration over the weekend.

The corporation's Simon Zwane says that speeding and drunken driving continue to be a problem with motorists.

He's warned both drivers and pedestrians against disobeying traffic rules.

“Intensifying within the boundaries of key municipalities that we’ve identified as contributing to the high numbers of fatalities and these include the Johannesburg Metropolitan area, Tshwane, Cape Town, Bojanala in the North West and Capricorn in Limpopo.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to be safe on the roads.

One hundred and twenty-six people have died in the province since the start of the festive season.

"People are still taking chances, overtaking vehicles where it is not safe to do so. Do not overtake vehicles if you know thta you're not going to make it."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA