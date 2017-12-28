RTMC to intensify efforts in key metros to curb road fatalities
The corporation's Simon Zwane says speeding and drunken driving continue to be a problem with motorists.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says that it will intensify efforts in key municipalities contributing to the death toll on the country's roads as it prepares for new year’s celebration over the weekend.
The corporation's Simon Zwane says that speeding and drunken driving continue to be a problem with motorists.
He's warned both drivers and pedestrians against disobeying traffic rules.
“Intensifying within the boundaries of key municipalities that we’ve identified as contributing to the high numbers of fatalities and these include the Johannesburg Metropolitan area, Tshwane, Cape Town, Bojanala in the North West and Capricorn in Limpopo.”
Meanwhile, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to be safe on the roads.
One hundred and twenty-six people have died in the province since the start of the festive season.
"People are still taking chances, overtaking vehicles where it is not safe to do so. Do not overtake vehicles if you know thta you're not going to make it."
