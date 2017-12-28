Rock thrown from overhead bridge kills siblings in KZN
Police say the children died in hospital after they succumbed to their injuries.
JOHANNESBURG - A seven-year-old boy and his sixteen-year-old sister have been killed after a rock was thrown from an overhead bridge on the car they were travelling in, in KwaZulu-Natal.
It’s understood the siblings from Vereeniging in Gauteng, were travelling with their father on the N2 between Tongaat and Ballito on Wednesday night when the accident happened.
The police’s Nqobile Gwala says an inquest docket has been opened.
“An inquest docket is being investigated after an incident that took place on Wednesday night, where a rock fell from a bridge a hit the car the victims were travelling in. The two children died at the hospital. It’s still unknown, at this stage, what transpired but the investigation continues.”
