Robbie Malinga’s family calls on fans to continue supporting his music

JOHANNESBURG - Music icon Robbie Malinga's friends and family say the best way to honour the hit maker is to continue to support his music.

Described as a musical genius, Malinga’s family says that he was still making music while sick and suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Malinga passed away on Christmas day.

Tributes from President Jacob Zuma, other government officials, celebrities, fellow musicians and fans continue to pour in.

The family held a media briefing on Wednesday to give details of the funeral and cause of death.

The musician’s father, Kholi Malinga, says that his son kept a brave face while battling pancreatic cancer.

“You know Robbie, even when he was in pain, he will always give me that encouragement that I’m fine, I’m much better don’t worry.”

His long-time friend and business associate TK Nciza says his music will inspire generations to come.

“Not only the music that he did for himself but music that he produced and wrote for other people because that’s a provident fund of his children. So the more we buy his music and play his music, the more his children stand top benefit.”

The memorial service is on Friday at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville Soweto and the funeral will be at Rhema Church next Tuesday.

