PE police remember slain Constable Mjandana

Constable Caroline Mjandana was gunned down while on duty last week.

CAPE TOWN - Police officers in Port Elizabeth are holding a memorial service for their slain colleague on Thursday.

Constable Caroline Mjandana was gunned down while on duty last week.

Mjandana and her colleague Anele France were responding to a business robbery in Sydenham last Thursday when gunmen opened fire on them.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg says France was shot in the head and lost his eye.

He has since been discharged from a hospital.

“He is currently recovering at his home in Mount Croix. He still needs to go through certain surgeries due to his injuries, but the doctors felt that he was strong enough to be discharged.”

A local court official, who knew Mjandana, is offering to help the police in their search for the killers.

Lewellyn Sharp is offering a reward of R10,000 for information that could lead to arrests.

“We need our police members to protect us and if they are the first in the line of fire, who will eventually protect us as a community?”

Mjandana will be laid to rest on Saturday.