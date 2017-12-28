Popular Topics
PE cops capture escaped prisoners

Two prison officials officials were transporting the sentenced prisoners to St Albans Prison after their court hearing, when the four inmates made a run for it.

A composite picture of three of the four prisoners who escape custody on 27 December, 2017. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
A composite picture of three of the four prisoners who escape custody on 27 December, 2017. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police in Port Elizabeth have caught up with four daring prisoners following their brief escape from custody.

Their opportunity to escape arose while they were being transported between a courthouse and prison on Wednesday afternoon.

They were arrested hours later.

The prisoners had jumped out of the truck and hid in nearby bushes.

The prisoners had jumped out of the truck and hid in nearby bushes.

But their freedom was short lived as police acted swiftly to capture the inmates.

A task team arrested the four close to where they had leaped out of the truck.

