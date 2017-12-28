PE cops capture escaped prisoners
Two prison officials officials were transporting the sentenced prisoners to St Albans Prison after their court hearing, when the four inmates made a run for it.
CAPE TOWN - Police in Port Elizabeth have caught up with four daring prisoners following their brief escape from custody.
Their opportunity to escape arose while they were being transported between a courthouse and prison on Wednesday afternoon.
They were arrested hours later.
#sapsEC UPDATE: Police rearrested all escapees during the evening. A task team established to hunt down the four prisoners whom escaped yesterday, successfully apprehended all four suspects during the evening. NP pic.twitter.com/YbDVUclTPp— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 28, 2017
The prisoners had jumped out of the truck and hid in nearby bushes.
But their freedom was short lived as police acted swiftly to capture the inmates.
A task team arrested the four close to where they had leaped out of the truck.
