PE cops capture escaped prisoners

CAPE TOWN - Police in Port Elizabeth have caught up with four daring prisoners following their brief escape from custody.

Their opportunity to escape arose while they were being transported between a courthouse and prison on Wednesday afternoon.

They were arrested hours later.

Two prison officials officials were transporting the sentenced prisoners to St Albans Prison after their court hearing, when the four inmates made a run for it.

#sapsEC UPDATE: Police rearrested all escapees during the evening. A task team established to hunt down the four prisoners whom escaped yesterday, successfully apprehended all four suspects during the evening. NP pic.twitter.com/YbDVUclTPp — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 28, 2017

The prisoners had jumped out of the truck and hid in nearby bushes.

But their freedom was short lived as police acted swiftly to capture the inmates.

A task team arrested the four close to where they had leaped out of the truck.