Pastor Mboro denies paramedics assault allegations

JOHANNESBURG - Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, who is better known has Pastor Mboro, has denied allegations that he assaulted paramedics at his church leading to the death of a three-year-old girl on Sunday.

Nontombi Gwam took her ill daughter to the church seeking prayers but according to Incredible Happenings Ministries in Katlehong, they decided to summon paramedics when they realised that her health was deteriorating.

Paramedics claim that they were assaulted and prevented from accessing the child, leading to her death.

Motsoeneng is accusing paramedics of taking almost two hours to respond to a distress call despite two hospitals being just 20 minutes away from his church.

“If we knew it was going to going to be an hour, maybe we thought somehow the ambulance will be faster and they will come with oxygen. They will know what to do.”

The child's mother Nontombi Gwam has opened a culpable homicide case against the paramedics.

However, the paramedics have opened their own case against Mboro.

The police's Lesetja Mathobela says: “The paramedics opened a case of assault against Pastor Mboro. The case was opened on Sunday.”

Police are investigating both cases and the child is expected to be buried in the Western Cape next week.

